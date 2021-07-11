Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) PT Raised to $150.00 at Maxim Group

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ANVS opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $125.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $409,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $5,395,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

