Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $20.03 on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

