Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.
Shares of ANFGF opened at $20.03 on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
