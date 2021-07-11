APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 32.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORR opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

