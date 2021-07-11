Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

