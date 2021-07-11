Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 453.7% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,313,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $161,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,297 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 106,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 232,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

