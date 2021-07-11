Arcblock 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.30 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00898422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

