ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives $31.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

MT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE MT opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $3,990,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

