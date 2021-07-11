ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $29.67

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $30.67. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 38,438 shares changing hands.

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

