ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $29.67

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $30.67. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 38,438 shares changing hands.
MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
