ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of MT stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

