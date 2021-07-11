Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ACA has been the subject of several other reports. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research raised Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

NYSE ACA opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

