Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Boosts Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,578,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 10.78% of Ardmore Shipping worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 69,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

