Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 3,363 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 529,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OHI opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

