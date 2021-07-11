Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Invests $24.64 Million in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 338,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,641,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.30% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,722,000 after buying an additional 64,998 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,381 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,866 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 205,488 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHTH stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

