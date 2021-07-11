Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,647 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after buying an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after buying an additional 143,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after buying an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 785,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,134,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $67,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

