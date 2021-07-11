Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 48,333 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 973,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,333 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,229 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 256,071 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,037,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SUPN stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

