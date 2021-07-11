Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,522 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,613,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,944 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $79.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.