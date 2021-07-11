Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$40.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ATZ stock opened at C$36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 213.47. Aritzia has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$37.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

