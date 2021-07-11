Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

ARLO opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

