Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 296,113 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.99% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.84. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

