Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 15,500 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.54% of ExlService worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,779,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,758 shares of company stock worth $4,564,682. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

