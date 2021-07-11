Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 196,839 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

