Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 94,729 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,592 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $56.61 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

