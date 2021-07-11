Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $517.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.14 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

