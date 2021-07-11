Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $15.81 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,784,025 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 93.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Shares of AR opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.