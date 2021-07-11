Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 727,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $12,793,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $2,975,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $2,828,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $2,389,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.91 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

