Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of Inovalon worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.