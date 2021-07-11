Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $206,186,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $98,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $84,860,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $64,830,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $86.26 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.37.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

