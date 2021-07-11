Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 254,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $78,908,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Truist raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $62.33 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

