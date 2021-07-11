Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Post worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 8.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 23.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Post by 17.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Post by 4.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $109.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

