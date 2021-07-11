Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 7,335 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NVR were worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 23.2% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 27.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,239,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NVR by 34.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $5,060.84 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,199.53 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,888.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $44.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

