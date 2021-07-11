Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $213.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.86.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

