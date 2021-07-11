Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.77. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $17.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $18.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.07 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after buying an additional 175,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG opened at $182.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.79.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

