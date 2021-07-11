Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

