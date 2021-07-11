ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ASOS has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 3.60.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

