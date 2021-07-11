Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

ATER has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

ATER opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83. Aterian has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $463.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 4.24.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

