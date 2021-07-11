Athlon Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Athlon Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 12th. Athlon Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of SWETU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Athlon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $14,341,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,604,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,553,000.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.