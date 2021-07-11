Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 124.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock valued at $111,605,089. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

