Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 413.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.37. 2,092,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,054. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

