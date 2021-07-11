Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ayro were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ayro by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

AYRO stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94. Ayro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $163.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.99.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 37,603 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $190,647.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,126.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $128,588.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,267. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

