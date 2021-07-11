Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $33.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Azul by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,740 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Azul by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Azul by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Azul by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Azul by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 942,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,901. Azul has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.