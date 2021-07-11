Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,228 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Baidu were worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $181.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.