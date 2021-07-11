Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get Bank First alerts:

NASDAQ BFC opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.