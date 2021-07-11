Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after buying an additional 171,084 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,751 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.11. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.