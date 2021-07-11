Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.93. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 158.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

