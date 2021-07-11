Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 5,233 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 353,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 218,604 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,792,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $634.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

