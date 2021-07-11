Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $48.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

