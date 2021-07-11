Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,150 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.