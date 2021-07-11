Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,728 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $86,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $20,639,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.29. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.63 and a twelve month high of $158.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

