Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The St. Joe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The St. Joe by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $44.61 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.