Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSII. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 378,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $9,689,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 103,138 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 100,021 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

